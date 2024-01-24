Citizens Frustrated With Pune Police, PMC, PMRDA For Inactivity On Social Media | Unsplash

Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of Pinnacle Group and former President of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), expressed his frustration on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening over the inactive social media handles of Pune Police, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metro, Pune Traffic Police, and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Mehta highlighted the contrast between Pune and other metros, particularly Mumbai, in terms of communication and information dissemination by the administration and police. He noted, "A stark contrast between #Pune and other metros, particularly #Mumbai, lies in the communication and information dissemination by the administration and police. The social media handles of PMC, Pune Metro, PMRDA, Pune Police, and Pune Traffic Police are either inactive or sporadically updated." He added, "Communication seems unidirectional, usually with legal jargon that is challenging for ordinary citizens to comprehend. In an era where Pune leads in technology, it's disheartening to witness our bureaucracy stuck in a bygone era."

Several Punekars echoed Mehta's sentiments and criticised the authorities in Pune. One user pointed out, "Even Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and Municipal Corporation updates are much better." Another user agreed with Mehta, emphasising, "Couldn't agree more about the communication gap between Pune authorities and citizens." A user shared a personal experience, mentioning, "The one thing that even I have experienced is that even if you report a problem on their social media handles, you still need to report it personally to your local ward bodies and take constant follow-up."

Check out the reactions below:

This is because the #pune administration and its politicians are still stuck in the #peshwa & #peth centuries, this includes our MPs MLAs & Corporators.



They still have that Saheb Culture & have utmost secrecy & public disdain in dealing with matters of public policy.



Agree - today's example: PCMC Police put a detailed map of the Morcha rally. And @PuneCityTraffic , took photo of two pages and posted online, no single word or true communication. Can douch better

