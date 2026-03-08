Weekend Visit Turns Chaotic In Pune: Panic At Sinhagad Fort As Honeybees Attack Visitors; Several Injured | Sourced

Pune: Several tourists were injured after a swarm of honeybees attacked visitors at the popular Sinhagad Fort near Pune on Sunday. The incident created panic among the large number of tourists who had gathered at the fort during the weekend.

According to preliminary information, the bees suddenly swarmed a group of visitors, stinging several people. Many tourists ran for safety as the bees spread across parts of the fort area. Since Sunday usually sees heavy footfall at Sinhagad, a large crowd was present when the incident occurred.

Local authorities and volunteers immediately began rescue efforts. Injured tourists were rushed to nearby hospitals using private vehicles available at the site, as emergency teams were still on their way. People present at the fort helped move the victims quickly to safer areas and arranged transport for medical treatment.

Among those affected was a one-and-a-half-year-old child, Yuvaansh Rishikesh Sonar, who was stung by the giant honeybees locally known as “Aagi Mohol". Several members of the child’s family were also injured in the attack. They include Rishikesh Narendra Sonar, Nidhi Rishikesh Sonar, Kavita Prasad Sonar and Ansh Prasad Sonar.

All members of the family were safely evacuated from the fort and taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Officials from the disaster management team are expected to reach the spot to assess the situation and assist with further rescue and safety measures. Authorities are also likely to review safety arrangements at the fort, which attracts thousands of visitors, especially on weekends.