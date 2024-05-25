'We Request Fair Action': Poona Hoteliers Association Responds To Excise Department Crackdown Post Porsche Crash | FPJ

Following the tragic accident on May 19, where two IT professionals were allegedly mowed down by a drunk teenager driving a Porsche in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, the excise department initiated a crackdown on pubs and bars in the city. Meanwhile, the Poona Hoteliers Association has requested that the action be fair and legal.

Amit Kumar Sharma, President of the Poona Hoteliers Association, told The Free Press Journal, "We are fully supportive of the law, but the excise department must ensure that its actions are fair and legal. Demolishing illegal encroachments is acceptable, but cancelling licenses and sealing establishments is leaving hundreds of people jobless." "So far, around 66 restaurant licenses have been cancelled, affecting the livelihoods of staff," he added.

Earlier on Friday, scores of employees from affected establishments gathered at Raja Bahadur Mills near the Pune station area, stating that they were losing their livelihoods.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, one of the protestors said, "Our bar has been sealed. As a result, all the employees are suddenly out of jobs. We have no idea when the seal will be lifted, so we have come together to find a solution."

"We are here to ensure that the government hears us. The sealing is completely illogical. What are we doing? We are simply serving people and helping them unwind from their stressful lives. How are we at fault here? We did not encourage anyone to drink and drive, so why are we facing these challenges?" asked another protestor.

"We understand the gravity of the situation and extend our deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased. However, shutting down bars and pubs is not the way to ensure justice. Instead, the government should support us. The hospitality industry in Pune is significant, and by doing this, you are taking away the livelihoods of over 60,000 people and their families," said a third protestor.

A fourth protester complained that the excise department should have given them prior notice. "They only notice illegal construction at pubs and bars when something big happens; the rest of the time, they turn a blind eye," he alleged. "Our demands are simple. Just let us work under proper guidelines and do not take away our livelihoods. It is our humble request to the authorities to let us work, and we will support you," he added.