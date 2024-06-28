Water Scarcity at Peak, Water Wagons at Manmad Junction |

The water scarcity in Manmad city is widely known, not just in the state but across the country. Manmad city hosts a major junction station of Central Railway, which sees a large number of long-distance passenger trains. As a result, the station is always crowded with passengers who frequently face water shortages.

To address this issue, the railway administration has discreetly demonstrated a solution by supplying water to the railway station and the passenger railway garden using water brought from railway wagons to the filter house. Despite the administration's efforts to maintain utmost secrecy, the arrival of a water wagon train at Manmad railway station has sparked discussions among the public.

Junction sees over 115 trains

Manmad Junction Railway Station, known as the gateway to North India, sees over 115 trains passing through it daily, making it a bustling hub for passengers. However, the city’s water scarcity affects all sources, including the railway station. To ensure that Manmad Junction railway station and its passengers do not face water shortages in the future, a special water channel has been constructed at the station.

Recently, a trial test was conducted by bringing 1,40,000 liters of water in two wagons from Bhusawal on an experimental basis. This initiative aims to prevent water shortages at the station and ensure that long-distance trains have an adequate water supply. Despite the significant nature of this trial, the railway administration has observed extreme secrecy regarding the operation.