Nashik Water Crisis: Heduli Pada Village Residents Forced To Rely On Dirty Water Amid Acute Shortage

Nashik: Maharashtra's Nashik is battling tough times as acute water shortage has entirely gripped the city. Scorching heat ends up making the wells of the city turn dry by May every year. Shocking visuals have surfaced in which residents of Heduli Pada Village are seen drawing obviously visible contaminated and dirty water from a well for consumption.

Although Nashik received 68.5 mm rainfall so far, seven dams have turned dry due to insufficient rainfall in the catchment areas. The crisis worsened with eight dams remaining less that five percent stock. As per experts, dry monsoon of last year during which Nashik got just 70% of the typical rainfall is also one of the major factors that has triggered the drought-like condition. This year's terrible heatwave further worsened the situation.

Besides, on June 17, the water supply department stopped the water supply to Nashik City from Gangapur Dam, making matters even worse. After discontinuing the water supply, the NMC on Monday had said that the water supply would be halted indefinitely. The reason cited was a leakage found in the pipeline supplying water to the purification plant. This is believed to have added to the existing challenge.

Meanwhile, as per an ANI report, Bharti Shinme, a villager said, "Around 500 people stay in the village Heduli Pada. There is no water in the well of our village...we have to go here and there in search of water. We are in a bad situation. The water that is in the well is very dirty...children and old people in our village are falling sick. It has been 2-3 months, there is no proper water in the well"

Jai Ramshid, a villager said, " The water in the well is very dirty and it is not even drinkable for our animals. All villagers are drinking this water. Therefore we demand the administration to send water to our village soon."

The Nashik Municipal Corporation water supply department has urged citizens to use water sparingly during this period.