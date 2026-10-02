‘Water Link’ Tunnels Proposed To Divert 249 TMC Of North Konkan Floodwater Eastward | AI

Pune: Seeking a long-term solution to water scarcity in drought-prone regions of Maharashtra and neighbouring southern states, Kisan Army and Water Army leader, Praful Kadam has submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government for constructing ‘Water Link’ tunnels to divert 249.43 TMC of excess floodwater from North Konkan towards the eastern side of the Western Ghats.

Tunnels Modelled On Missing Link

The proposal envisages tunnels similar in concept to the Mumbai-Pune Missing Link, but designed to transfer water from the Konkan region to drought-prone areas of Western Maharashtra and Marathwada. Kadam has proposed that the water could subsequently benefit Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Kadam said, “Every year, Konkan experiences floods during June-July, while drought-prone regions face water shortages during the same period. If 249.43 TMC of excess floodwater from North Konkan is brought to the drought-prone regions, the problems of both regions can be addressed.”

Konkan Holds Major Water Share

According to the proposal, 28 river basins, including Mumbai Island, fall under the Konkan region. A study undertaken for the Integrated State Water Plan has estimated the region’s total water availability at 2,268 TMC at 75% dependability. Despite accounting for around 64% of Maharashtra’s total available water, only 6% of the benefited area is located in Konkan, the proposal states.

Kadam said existing concepts involving diversion weirs on the Ghats or parallel canals would not be sufficient to transfer the required volume of water. He said, “The amount of water that can be transferred through these schemes is extremely low and, considering the requirements of Maharashtra, highly inadequate. Therefore, instead of diverting Konkan water from the upper reaches of the mountains, I have proposed diverting it directly from the Konkan base through tunnels towards the east.”

The proposal comes against the backdrop of Kadam’s earlier demand for diversion of 116 TMC of Tata-Koyna water, which he claims is the natural share of Western Maharashtra and Marathwada but currently flows towards the sea. His campaign on the issue and his book — He Paani Aamcha led —to the government appointing two study committees, according to the press note.

Kadam said the two proposals together could make 365 TMC of water available to Maharashtra and southern states.

He said, “Today, after a hundred years, if Tata Power could divert 116 TMC of water towards the west through tunnels, how difficult can it be for the Maharashtra government to divert the excess water from Konkan towards the east?”