'Aandolan Chalu Rahega': Vishal Dadlani Joins Abhijeet Dipke In CJP's Mumbai Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over Alleged SIR Irregularities - VIDEO

Vishal Dadlani Joins Abhijeet Dipke In CJP's Mumbai Protest | Photos via X

Singer Vishal Dadlani joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday, October 2. The protest, led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, is centred on the group’s demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, Vishal spoke about joining Dipke’s protest in Mumbai and said he was glad to be part of the movement. On stage, he said, "Yeh itna sundar drishya hai. Mujhe inke (Abhijit) saath Delhi mein hone ka mauka nahi mila lekin yahan hone ka mauka mil raha hai. Yeh aandolan chalu rahega tab tak jab tak... 'Go Gyanu Go'."

Vishal Dadlani might soon make a HIT song with Cockroaches.. "Go gyanu Go" pic.twitter.com/dG2oqTHwoM — Siddhi Somani 🇮🇳 (@moodiesiddy) October 2, 2026

Abhi to Party Shuru huin hain Gyanu,

Vishal Dadlani Joins



CJP Protest Season 2🔥 pic.twitter.com/ruxTVTxaUz — CJP Gems 💎 (@GameonNewbie) October 2, 2026

Vishal had earlier announced his support for the protest through social media and said he would participate in the October 2 demonstration. His support came amid CJP’s campaign against Gyanesh Kumar and its demands concerning the electoral process.

The protest was announced as a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ after Mumbai Police denied permission for the proposed gathering at Shivaji Park. Dipke had subsequently announced that the protest would go ahead on October 2.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is also present at the protest site.

Actress Shabana Azmi with Abhijit Dipke at protest site in Mumbai |

Meanwhile, ahead of the Mumbai protest, Dipke had attended the Festival of Alternatives 2026, where he met veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. Dipke later shared a video of their interaction on X and wrote, "Am I dreaming or what?"

Am I dreaming or what? pic.twitter.com/NAA7ZdVPjz — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 2, 2026

In the video, Shah can be seen walking onto the stage and hugging Dipke. The veteran actor told him that he had come to hug him, shake hands with him and thank him. Dipke responded, "I am a huge fan, sir. I had no idea you were here." Shah then told him, "I know you were here. I am a huge fan of yours." He also expressed his support for Dipke and praised his work.