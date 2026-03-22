Water Diversion Scandal: 48 km Pipeline To Kharat’s Sansthan Under Scanner In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: It has come to light that 3.9 million litres of water were reserved for non-irrigation use for ‘Shri Shivanika Sansthan', located at Mirgaon in Sinnar taluka, founded by self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. The then Uddhav Thackeray-led government had approved lifting this water through a 48 km pipeline from the Godavari Right Bank Canal of the Darna Dam. Allegations were made that water meant for farmers was diverted to a private institution. This decision was reportedly issued by the Water Resources Department on July 31, 2020.



Social activist Anjali Damania has alleged that then Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil extended undue favour to Kharat and said that Patil should also be investigated. Locals claim that this water is being used to irrigate a 25-acre mango orchard, farmhouse, and trees in the temple premises near his property in the drought-prone Sinnar region. Meanwhile, the current water resources minister has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The SIT has contacted the forensic department and has seized original evidence, including liquid substances, glasses, bottles, and other machinery from Kharat’s cabin for examination.

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Women’s contact numbers found in CDR

Ashok Kharat and his office associate Neeraj Jadhav were questioned face-to-face. During the interrogation, a verbal altercation reportedly broke out between the two in front of the police, allegedly over hiding information. Another key lead has emerged during the investigation. Call Detail Records (CDRs) of Neeraj Jadhav revealed contact numbers of 30 to 40 women.



Three were arrested, including a temple priest.

In Sunday’s developments, the SIT took major action and detained three individuals associated with Kharat’s ‘Ishaneshwar’ temple. These include the temple priest and two employees. Their questioning is expected to reveal several important links in the case. Investigators will examine what kind of activities were taking place at Kharat’s farmhouse and for what purposes people were brought there. This may expose what was actually happening under the guise of religious faith and ‘healing’.