Water Awareness Drive Held In Nashik’s Hinghanwede, Kotamgaon Under ‘Jal Mahotsav’ | Sourced

Nashik: As part of a water conservation initiative, the 'Jal Mahotsav' was celebrated with great enthusiasm on March 20 in the Hinghanwede and Kotamgaon Gram Panchayats of Nashik Taluka. On this occasion, school students organised a rally through the villages, chanting slogans such as "Save Water", "No Water, No Future", and "Water is Life", thereby conveying messages regarding water conservation to the villagers.

The villagers, too, participated in the programme with great enthusiasm. During the event, Vinod Desle, Deputy Engineer of the Rural Water Supply Department, inspected the water supply schemes within the Gram Panchayats. He emphasised the importance of water conservation to the villagers and expressed satisfaction regarding the regular and adequate water supply being provided to schools and Anganwadis (preschool centres). He also mentioned that during the 'Jal Mahotsav' period, chemical and biological water samples are being sent for testing. Desle remarked, "The 'Jal Mahotsav' is not merely a festival; it is a vital pathway toward water conservation."

During the programme, women utilised field-testing kits to assess water quality, cleaned water supply sources, implemented water-saving measures, conducted regular water purification, performed OT (Orthotolidine) tests, and strove to foster a sense of ownership among the community regarding the water supply schemes. The villagers collectively assumed the responsibility of protecting the water sources within their village.

The event witnessed the presence of Gram Panchayat official Sonawane, Gram Panchayat members, staff, health workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and villagers in large numbers.

This festival is fostering awareness regarding water conservation in rural areas, and the villagers have taken the responsibility of safeguarding their water sources.