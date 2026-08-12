WATCH: Youths Perform Stunts From Moving Car While Drinking In Pune; 4 Arrested By Deccan Police

Youths Perform Stunts From Moving Car While Drinking In Pune; 4 Arrested By Deccan Police | Video Screengrab

Pune: A video showing four youths allegedly performing dangerous stunts from a moving car while under the influence of alcohol has gone viral on social media, prompting action by the Deccan Police.

The youths were allegedly seen hanging out of the windows of a speeding four-wheeler while holding beer bottles. They reportedly opened the windows on all four sides and hung parts of their bodies out of the vehicle while it was moving.

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The incident took place as the youths travelled from Senapati Bapat Road (SB Road) towards Law College, Nal Stop and Deccan.

The video drew strong reactions from citizens, with many raising concerns over the danger posed to other motorists and pedestrians.

After the video surfaced online, the Deccan Police began an investigation and traced the youths. Four accused have been arrested, and a case has been registered against them.

According to the police, the accused had come to Pune from Haryana to meet their friends. They allegedly partied with their friends before taking the car onto the road.

The police said the youths then created a nuisance on the road while allegedly intoxicated. Their actions not only put their own lives at risk but could also have endangered other road users.

The police took the accused into custody after verifying the video and gathering information about the incident.

Further investigation is being carried out by the Deccan Police.

The police have urged citizens to immediately report dangerous driving, stunts or other irresponsible behaviour on public roads. They said timely reporting can help prevent accidents and ensure road safety.