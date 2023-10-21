WATCH VIDEOS: Residents Of Wadgaonsheri Seek Relief From IT Company's Noise Pollution | @NewKalyaniNagar

Residents of Wadgaonsheri are deeply concerned about the persistent noise pollution originating from Cybage Software, an IT company located near DMart Road. This issue has significantly disrupted the peace and well-being of the neighbourhood, prompting residents to voice their grievances and demand action.

Residents have implored the police to take appropriate measures against the company for repeatedly violating noise pollution regulations within a residential area. Despite multiple requests to lower the volume of loud music played during company events, the disturbances continue, causing distress and potential hearing damage.

It is important to note that the company's activities flagrantly contravene established noise pollution regulations and local bylaws. This issue has disproportionately affected senior citizens and individuals suffering from migraines. While residents have reported the problem to the police, the company's repeated violations have led residents to believe that event permissions should not be granted to repeat offenders.

Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) has also communicated these concerns to Cybage Software, emphasising the importance of respecting the community's well-being and tranquility. They have express their disappointment in witnessing a company that champions Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) falter in its civic duties. They call upon the company to align their actions with their CSR commitments, invest in noise reduction measures, and fulfill their responsibility to enhance the community's well-being.

Residents speak:

The constant blaring music late into the night has left us sleep-deprived and stressed. It's time for the authorities to take this matter seriously - Rahul, a resident

I've developed migraines due to the continuous noise, and it's affecting my daily life. Cybage Software needs to respect our peaceful living environment - Neha, a resident

I've personally spoken to the company's event management team, asking them to lower the volume. It's disheartening that they continue to disregard our requests - Aniket, a resident

As a heart patient, the stress caused by this noise pollution is a real concern. We need the authorities to intervene and enforce noise pollution regulations - Priya, a resident

The company claims to uphold corporate social responsibility, but their actions tell a different story. It's time for them to match their promises with actions and consider the well-being of the community - Amit, a resident

