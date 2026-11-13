WATCH VIDEO: Family Seen Bursting Crackers In Middle Of Mumbai-Pune Expressway Tunnel, Sparks Safety Concerns | AI Representative

Pune: A shocking incident on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway has raised serious concerns over commuter safety after a family was reportedly seen stopping their car in the middle of a tunnel and bursting firecrackers. Several people, believed to be members of the family, were seen stepping out of the vehicle and setting off crackers inside the tunnel.

The incident has drawn attention to the dangers of such reckless behaviour on busy highways, particularly inside tunnels where ventilation is limited. Smoke from firecrackers can quickly accumulate in enclosed spaces, reducing visibility and creating hazardous driving conditions for motorists travelling behind.

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The sudden obstruction caused by a vehicle stopping inside a tunnel also poses a serious threat to other commuters, as approaching drivers may have little time to react. Such activities can potentially lead to accidents and put several lives at risk.

The incident has sparked demands for authorities to identify those involved and take appropriate legal action for allegedly endangering public safety. It has also renewed concerns over the need for stricter monitoring and enforcement of traffic rules on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway to prevent such dangerous incidents.

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