WATCH VIDEO: Barren Land in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dighi Transformed Into Miyawaki Urban Forest |

In just 18 months, what was once a barren 20-acre land in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dighi area has undergone a remarkable transformation into a thriving Miyawaki Urban Forest.

PCMC Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh shared a video of this impressive change and said that the once desolate land is now flourishing with over 100,000+ local native species, including trees that proudly stand at heights of 10-12 feet.

"This incredible metamorphosis was made possible by the dedicated efforts of @IamTreepathi and the team at @Greenyatra. Soon, pathways will be developed through this magnificent urban forest so every citizen can experience its wonders firsthand," he wrote, adding, "At #PCMC, we are committed to Urban Rejuvenation and ensuring that urban forests thrive across the city."

The initiative received applause on X (formerly Twitter), with one user commenting, "Amazing transformation," and another stating, "That's really commendable."

WATCH VIDEO:

