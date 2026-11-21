Tipu Sultan Jayanti Celebrated In Pune | ANI

Pune: Organisers celebrated Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary in Pune's Wanowrie area, unveiling his portrait and paying tributes to the former ruler of Mysore. However, they alleged that they faced pressure from the police and administration ahead of the programme.

The celebration took place at Super Mall on Salunke Vihar Road. People from different religious and social communities, along with social activists, attended the programme. Participants also raised slogans of "Tipu Sultan Amar Rahe".

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The organisers alleged that the police had issued inquiry notices and made enquiries at various levels ahead of the celebration. They claimed that senior police officials had contacted them regarding banners, permissions and other arrangements related to the programme.

Despite the alleged difficulties, the organisers said they conducted the celebration successfully without giving in to the pressure.

Speaking at the event, one of the organisers questioned the growing opposition to Tipu Sultan, saying public perceptions of the former ruler had changed over the years.

"The criticisms against Tipu Sultan is recent. If you remember in the 1990s, there was a serial on Doordarshan on him. It was on national television. Everyone used to love him then. But since the new government came into power, they spread propaganda against him," the organiser said.

He recalled how people from both Hindu and Muslim communities watched the television serial. Comparing its popularity with the television serial Ramayan, he said the series portrayed Tipu Sultan with respect and had a wide audience.

The organiser was referring to The Sword of Tipu Sultan, a television series that aired on Doordarshan in 1990. Directed by Sanjay Khan, the series depicted the life and military campaigns of Tipu Sultan.

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Previous Controversy Over Tipu Sultan Celebrations

Public celebrations of Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary have faced objections and permission-related disputes in Maharashtra in the past.

In December 2024, the Bombay High Court questioned the Pune Rural Police over their decision to initially refuse permission for a procession planned to mark Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary and other occasions. The court observed that the police could consider alternative routes if there were law and order concerns. The police later informed the court that they had granted permission for the procession on a designated route.

(With Inputs From ANI)