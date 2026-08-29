WATCH: Suspecting Wife's Affair, Husband Kills Lover In Front Of Wife & Daughter In Pune

Suspecting Wife's Affair, Husband Kills Lover In Front Of Wife & Daughter In Pune | Sourced

Pune: A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in front of his wife and young daughter on the Sarola-Veer road in Bhor taluka of Pune district on Thursday night, August 27, after the suspect allegedly believed that the victim was having an affair with his wife.

The incident took place around 9 pm on the Pune-Satara Highway stretch and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The deceased has been identified as Amar Pawar, 25. Police have detained the suspect, Deepak Manohar Pal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the murder.

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According to police, Amar was walking along the road with the suspect’s wife and her young daughter when Pal allegedly approached them from behind. Suspecting an illicit relationship between his wife and Amar, Pal allegedly attacked the 25-year-old outside the gate of a house belonging to Mahesh Dhadve.

The suspect allegedly attacked Amar repeatedly with a sharp-edged knife, targeting his neck and throat. The woman reportedly tried to intervene and save Amar but was unable to stop the attack. A two-wheeler rider passing by the spot also witnessed the incident but was reportedly too frightened to intervene.

Amar collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot.

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After receiving information about the incident, a team from Rajgad Police Station rushed to the spot. Police, with the assistance of local residents and youths, reportedly chased Pal as he was allegedly attempting to flee and detained him.

Based on a complaint lodged by Amar’s cousin, Amit Jagannath Pawar, Rajgad Police registered a murder case against Pal under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and conducting further investigation to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the death.