WATCH: Shiv Sena Workers Throw Garbage On PCMC Chief Engineer’s Photo Over Moshi Landfill Tragedy, Raise Slogans At Civic HQ

Shiv Sena Workers Throw Garbage On PCMC Chief Engineer’s Photo Over Moshi Landfill Tragedy, Raise Slogans At Civic HQ | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena corporators and workers staged a protest at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) headquarters on Wednesday over the 8th July Moshi landfill collapse that claimed nine lives. Protesters brought garbage to the civic building and symbolically threw it on a photograph of PCMC Chief Engineer and Environment Department head Sanjay Kulkarni while raising slogans against the civic administration.

A large number of party workers and corporators participated in the demonstration. They accused the PCMC of failing to prevent the tragedy despite repeated warnings over the years. Police personnel were deployed at the civic headquarters as the protest turned aggressive, with protesters demanding action against officials.

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Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee member Sulbha Ubale questioned the role of the Environment Department in the incident.

“Is that building unauthorised? Has the garbage mound exceeded the permissible height of 20 metres? Notices were issued by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), but they were not implemented. Who is guilty? Prima facie, it appears to be Sanjay Kulkarni,” she alleged.

Ubale also criticised PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi for describing the incident as a natural disaster.

“The Commissioner insulted everyone by calling it a natural disaster. Action was taken only against the company. No action was taken against the officials. A committee has been formed. Until its inquiry is complete, these officials should not continue in charge,” she said.

Referring to the symbolic protest, Ubale said, “This garbage represents the waste under which people were buried. We threw it on Sanjay Kulkarni’s photograph.” She also accused Kulkarni of accepting bribes. However, there is no public evidence or official finding supporting this allegation, and Kulkarni has not been charged with bribery.

Ubale’s remarks were made in the backdrop of the 8th July Moshi landfill collapse, in which a massive garbage heap crashed onto the administrative building of the waste-to-energy plant, killing nine workers. She alleged that the tragedy was the result of years of administrative negligence rather than a natural calamity.

Her comments also referred to previous notices and observations by the MPCB and proceedings before the NGT concerning the Moshi garbage depot. According to her, these raised concerns over legacy waste, landfill management, delays in biomining, pollution and the height of the garbage mound. She alleged that the required corrective measures were not implemented.

Following the tragedy, police registered an FIR against officials of the private company operating the waste-to-energy plant, while the PCMC issued a show-cause notice to Sanjay Kulkarni. The state government and the civic body have also constituted inquiry committees to investigate the cause of the collapse. The investigation is ongoing.