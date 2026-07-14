Moshi Garbage Depot Tragedy: Project Head Arrested For Negligence After 9 Workers Killed; Safety Officer Also Booked | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested the project head of Antony Lara Enviro Solutions Pvt Ltd in connection with the Moshi garbage depot collapse that claimed the lives of nine workers on 8th July. The company’s safety officer has also been booked, and police said he will be arrested after his medical condition permits.

The FIR was registered at MIDC Bhosari Police Station against project head Ashok Gupta and safety officer Vijay Sapkal. Gupta was arrested on Monday. Sapkal is currently undergoing treatment after being injured in the incident.

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Police have booked the two officials under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, Section 125 for rash or negligent acts endangering human life, and other relevant provisions. Further investigation is underway.

According to the complaint filed by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the company failed to take adequate safety measures despite being aware that continuous heavy rainfall posed a risk to the sanitary landfill at the site.

The complaint stated that no preventive measures were taken even though a massive mound of legacy waste was located next to the administrative building. On July 8, a portion of the landfill collapsed onto the three-storey building, trapping around 23 workers inside. Nine workers died in the incident.

PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said a preliminary inquiry found that the building had received an occupancy certificate only for its ground floor, based on the company’s request.

He also said the company had prima facie failed to ensure safety at the waste-to-energy plant despite heavy rainfall and the risk posed by the adjacent garbage mound.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has constituted an independent high-level technical inquiry committee to investigate the tragedy. The committee will be headed by Divisional Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale and will include officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, IIT Bombay and experts in environmental and solid waste management.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed technical inquiry into the incident and recommending measures to prevent such accidents in the future.