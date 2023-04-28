WATCH: Raosaheb Danve flags off Bharat Gaurav Train from Pune Station

Danve flags off Bharat Gaurav Train from Pune Station |

Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India, flagged off the Puri-Gangasagar Divya Kashi Yatra Bharat Gaurav Train from Pune station on Friday via video conferencing.

Hon'ble MoS for Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India, Shri @raosahebdanve Ji flagged off (via video conferencing) the Puri-Gangasagar #DivyaKashiYatra #BharatGaurav Train from Pune station. This train will surely provide unique and spiritual experience to passengers. pic.twitter.com/0EN0Zqw4a0 — Office of Raosaheb Patil Danve (@raosaheboffice) April 28, 2023

Furthering the concepts of Dekho Apna Desh and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat as envisioned by the central government, Indian Railways launched the Puri-Gangasagar Divya Kashi Yatra from Pune on Friday for interested pilgrims.

The train was fully booked to capacity.

Ministry of Railways has been operating Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains from different parts of the country to showcase India as a destination in the international as well as domestic arena.

These theme-based trains have been conceptualized to showcase the rich cultural and religious heritage of Bharat to domestic tourists as well as to international tourists.

The 9-night -10-day tour commencing from Pune will cover the important religious destinations of Puri, Kolkata, Gaya, Varanasi and Prayagraj in which the visitors will get to see the most famous temples and other pilgrimage places such as Jagannath Puri Temple, Konark Temple, Lingraj Temple at Puri, Kali Bari at Kolkata and Ganga Sagar, Vishnu Pad Temple and Bodh Gaya at Gaya, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Ganga Ghaat at Varanasi and Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj.