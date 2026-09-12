WATCH: Punjab-Registered Porsche Panamera Fined In Pune For Improper Number Plate & Black Film

Punjab-Registered Porsche Panamera Fined In Pune For Improper Number Plate & Black Film | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A Punjab-registered Porsche Panamera has come under the scanner of the Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police in Pune for an improper number plate and black film on its windows. Police said the luxury car was frequently seen in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune and had also drawn complaints over loud music. The car bears registration number PB 08 EA 0849. Pimpri-Chinchwad Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nilesh Deshmukh said the vehicle was found without a number plate.

Police also registered a fine for the use of black film and tinted windows. “The Porsche Panamera was caught with an inappropriate number plate. The car’s original number is PB 08 EA 0849. The current owner of the car is Karan Rampal. A fine for black film and the number plate violation has been registered. Strict action will be taken for such incidents in the future too,” Deshmukh said.

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Number Plate Hidden For Aesthetic Purpose

According to police sources, the number plate had been hidden for aesthetic reasons. The vehicle was reportedly seen moving around different parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Police said complaints had been received earlier as well. The car had reportedly attracted attention for playing loud music while being driven through Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune.

The police have now collected the fine and warned that further violations could lead to stricter action.

Porsche Carries Jalandhar RTO Registration

The Porsche carries a Punjab registration. The PB-08 code is issued under the Jalandhar Regional Transport Office in Punjab.

However, the registration code only indicates the RTO under which the vehicle was originally registered. It does not by itself establish that the current owner lives in Jalandhar.

Police said the current owner, Rampal, had purchased the Porsche as a second-hand vehicle.

The action in Pimpri-Chinchwad comes as traffic police continue to crack down on violations involving vehicle number plates, tinted glass and other modifications.

Police Warn Of Strict Action

Deshmukh said the traffic police would take stricter action if such violations continued.

The case also highlights that expensive or luxury vehicles are not exempt from routine traffic enforcement. Police said vehicles found violating prescribed rules would face action irrespective of their make or value.