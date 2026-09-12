Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi Reviews Hinjawadi Infrastructure Issues; 20-30 More PMPML Buses Planned

IAS Jitendra Dudi | File Photo

Pune: Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has directed various government departments to take time-bound measures to address traffic congestion, public transport, water supply, electricity and waste management issues in and around Hinjawadi IT Park.

Dudi held a high-level review meeting with officials from different departments and representatives of Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunje to assess the infrastructure challenges faced by residents and employees working in the IT hub.

To address traffic congestion, data on the daily travel patterns of employees of IT companies will be collected. Based on the data, PMPML bus routes, starting points and terminal stops will be planned, with additional services to be introduced at locations witnessing high demand.

Around 20 to 30 additional PMPML buses are being planned for Hinjawadi on an immediate basis. The area will also be given priority in the deployment of 500 new buses expected to be added to the public transport fleet. Feeder bus services connecting metro stations with offices and residential areas are also being planned.

Six major roads have been identified for widening in Hinjawadi on priority. Dudi directed officials to complete the required land acquisition process and commence the actual road-widening work by Dec 1. Electricity poles and underground cables obstructing the work will also be shifted, with the concerned departments asked to prepare estimates and initiate the process immediately.

Dudi further directed officials to complete the tarring of service roads within the next 10 to 15 days.

The meeting also reviewed recurring power supply issues in the Hinjawadi area. Work on proposed new power substations at Lavale and Mahalunge will be expedited, while officials were instructed to make the required land available through advance possession to avoid delays.

On water supply, Dudi directed officials to expedite the proposed water supply scheme and ensure that land required for the project is made available immediately.

Waste management was another key issue discussed during the meeting. A concrete action plan will be prepared within a month in coordination with gram panchayats. Housing societies have been given seven days to establish an effective system for waste collection and management.

The administration also decided to improve and beautify bus stops, bus shelters and areas around metro stations in Hinjawadi. Locations for new bus stops will be finalised in consultation with residents and other stakeholders.

Residents from Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunje raised concerns over traffic, roads, water, electricity and waste management during the meeting. Dudi heard their grievances and discussed the issues with the concerned officials, directing them to initiate immediate action.

“Any solution in the Hinjawadi area must be scientific and planned. By coordinating traffic, water and electricity infrastructure, necessary facilities will be made available to residents and IT sector employees at the earliest,” Dudi said.

The Collector directed all departments to prepare time-bound plans for the projects and conduct regular reviews of their progress.