WATCH: Parth Pawar Gets Engaged To Kaiynaat Dara In Pune; CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar Among Attendees | Sourced

Pune: Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar, son of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and current Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, got engaged to model and entrepreneur Kaiynaat Dara at a private ceremony in Pune on Wednesday evening. The event was attended by senior political leaders, party members and close family friends.

The engagement ceremony was held at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Yerawada and began around 6.30 pm. Although it was a private function, several prominent leaders from across Maharashtra’s political spectrum were present.

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Among those who attended were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare and businessman Mohit Kamboj. All 40 legislators of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) were also present, along with nearly 15 Members of Parliament from different political parties.

The couple is scheduled to marry on February 27 next year in Baramati, the Pawar family’s hometown and political stronghold.

The engagement marks the first major family function since the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier this year. According to party leaders, the family had discussed whether the wedding celebrations should go ahead in view of the recent bereavement. They said the family sought guidance from the Shankaracharya of the Karveer Peeth before deciding to proceed with the ceremonies.

Preparations for the wedding are now underway.

Who Is Kaiynaat Dara?

Kaiynaat Dara, originally from Jammu and Kashmir, is a model and entrepreneur who completed her education and built her career in Delhi. She currently divides her time between Delhi and Mumbai.

She first came into the public spotlight during the wedding celebrations of Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule, where she was seen arriving with Parth Pawar and members of the Pawar family. The two had also been spotted together on several occasions, including a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Kaiynaat was also present at condolence meetings held after Ajit Pawar’s death, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Reports have also suggested that Kaiynaat’s family shares close ties with the Pawar family. However, neither family had officially confirmed the relationship before the engagement ceremony.