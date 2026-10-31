WATCH: Parcel Explodes During Unloading At Courier Office In Maharashtra's Latur; Employee Seriously Injured

Parcel Explodes During Unloading At Courier Office In Maharashtra's Latur | Video Screengrabs

Pune: A powerful explosion in a parcel being unloaded from a private courier company's vehicle rocked a busy road near Udyog Bhavan in Latur on Saturday morning, leaving a courier employee seriously injured.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am when an employee was unloading parcel boxes from a goods vehicle parked outside a courier office. One of the parcels suddenly exploded, triggering a loud blast that was heard across the neighbourhood and causing panic among traders and passersby.

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The employee handling the parcel was caught in the flames and smoke and suffered serious burns. Bystanders rushed him to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

The explosion created panic in the busy commercial area, which houses several courier offices and shops. With Diwali approaching, courier offices have been witnessing increased parcel traffic as people send festive gifts, food items and important documents to relatives in different cities.

The explosion did not trigger a major fire, averting further damage and possible casualties.

A team from Shivajinagar Police Station rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and began an investigation.

Police are trying to ascertain the contents of the parcel, where it was booked and the intended recipient. They are examining possibilities including firecracker material, inflammable chemicals and battery-related items. Forensic experts are also expected to assist in determining the exact cause of the explosion.