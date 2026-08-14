WATCH: MNS Activists Perform ‘Puja’ & ‘Aarti’ On Damaged Roads In Pune’s Hinjawadi

MNS Activists Perform ‘Puja’ & ‘Aarti’ On Damaged Roads In Pune’s Hinjawadi | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: With potholes continuing to trouble motorists in Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji, citizens and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists staged a symbolic protest by performing ‘puja’ and ‘aarti’ of potholes on Friday morning.

The protesters gathered in the Maan-Marunji road area near Hinjawadi and offered flowers and garlands to potholes on the road. The unusual protest was aimed at drawing the administration’s attention to the condition of roads in the rapidly developing areas. The protesters criticised the authorities for failing to address the pothole problem despite repeated complaints from residents and commuters.

Watch Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Citizens said they are forced to travel on damaged roads despite paying substantial taxes and other charges. They questioned why basic road infrastructure has not kept pace with the rapid growth of the Hinjawadi-Maan-Marunji belt. The protest comes amid recurring road and drainage problems in the area during the monsoon.

Potholes and damaged road surfaces have been reported on several internal and connecting roads in Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji. Waterlogging after rainfall has also worsened road conditions and made commuting difficult.

The Hinjawadi area has faced repeated traffic and waterlogging problems this monsoon. Even short spells of rain have previously resulted in water accumulation on several stretches, while heavy rainfall has affected roads across the IT hub and its surrounding areas.

The situation has also raised questions over the coordination between agencies responsible for roads and infrastructure in the region.

Different roads in and around Hinjawadi fall under agencies including the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Public Works Department and local authorities. The fragmented jurisdiction has often made it difficult for residents to identify which agency is responsible for addressing specific problems.

PMRDA has already identified several priority roads around Hinjawadi for improvement. The proposed works include road widening, junction improvements and storm-water drainage measures. However, residents and activists say immediate repairs are still required on existing roads, particularly stretches that have developed potholes and become difficult to use during the monsoon.

The protesters demanded that the administration take immediate action and repair the damaged roads before the situation worsens. The protest also highlighted the wider infrastructure concerns in the Hinjawadi-Maan-Marunji belt, where a large population of residents and IT employees depends on the road network every day.

The protesters said the administration must move beyond temporary measures and ensure durable road repairs and proper drainage. Attention is now on whether the authorities will act on the repeated complaints and demands raised by residents following the protest.