WATCH: Man With Fractured Leg Assaulted In Maharashtra's Latur; Atrocity Case Filed Against Three

Man With Fractured Leg Assaulted With Belt | Video Screengrab

Latur: A 26-year-old autorickshaw driver with a fractured leg was brutally assaulted with belts, kicks and punches over a previous dispute in Latur district on Monday evening. Police have registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against three suspects.

The incident took place near the Zilla Parishad school in Nadi Hattarga village of Nilanga tehsil in Latur district.

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According to a complaint filed by Hanmant Ashok Kamble (26), a resident of Nadi Hattarga village, he and his friend Vijay Kamble were sitting and chatting behind the village Zilla Parishad school when the incident occurred.

The complainant alleged that three men from the village, identified as Maheboob Rajendra Raja Mulla, Ismail and Rajendra Raja Mulla, arrived at the spot intending to attack them over an old dispute. Sensing danger, Vijay Kamble managed to flee. However, Hanmant, whose leg was fractured in an earlier accident, was unable to escape.

Kamble alleged that one of the suspects, Maheboob Mulla, caught him by the neck and dragged him aside, following which the men beat him with belts, kicked and punched him and hurled caste-based abuses at him.

He further alleged that Ismail and Rajendra Mulla also kicked and punched him. He claimed that one of the men recorded the assault on a mobile phone.

According to the complaint, another villager, Siddharth Sitape, intervened and helped Kamble escape. However, the suspects chased him and assaulted him again as he tried to leave the spot.

A video of the assault went viral in the village the following day. After seeing the video, Kamble approached Kasarshirsi Police Station to lodge a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Kasarshirsi police registered a case against the three suspects on Oct 27 under Sections 118(1), 115(2), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.