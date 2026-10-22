WATCH: Leopard Spotted In Kanifnath Ghat On Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway; Video Goes Viral

Leopard Spotted In Kanifnath Ghat On Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway; Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

Beed: Commuters travelling along the Beed-Ahilyanagar Highway at night were in for a startling encounter when a fully grown leopard was spotted roaming near the road in the historic Kanifnath Ghat at Pimpri (Ghata) village in Ashti tehsil, about 110 km from the district headquarters, on Monday night.

According to sources, a motorist passing through the ghat captured the leopard on his mobile phone while driving along a bend in the hilly stretch. The video, showing the animal moving near the road, has since gone viral on social media, triggering concern among motorists, farmers and livestock owners in the area.

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The motorist noticed the animal near the roadside, apparently searching for prey. As the leopard's eyes reflected the vehicle's headlights, the driver slowed down and recorded the animal from inside his car.

The leopard reportedly moved around the road for a while before disappearing into dense bushes along the hillside.

Hundreds of two-wheelers and four-wheelers pass through Kanifnath Ghat every day. Several agricultural settlements are also located near the foothills, where farmers and their families live alongside livestock. The sighting has raised concerns about the safety of residents, particularly those travelling on two-wheelers at night.

Following the sighting, the Forest Department has stepped up vigilance in the area. Farmers have been advised to keep their livestock in secure cattle sheds instead of leaving them tied in open areas.

Motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, have been urged to exercise caution while passing through the ghat at night and avoid stopping their vehicles unnecessarily.

Ashti Range Forest Officer Amol Munde confirmed that a leopard had been reported in the Daulwadgaon area of Ashti tehsil. The animal was captured on CCTV footage at a farmer's house on the night of Oct 17. He said forest staff were keeping a watch on the location.

Munde appealed to residents and farmers to avoid venturing into forested and hilly areas late at night and early in the morning.