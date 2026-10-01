WATCH: Journalist Slapped During MPSC Students' Interaction With Rohit Pawar In Pune

Journalist Slapped During MPSC Students' Interaction With Rohit Pawar In Pune | Video Screengrab

Pune: A Pune-based journalist was allegedly slapped by a Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirant during an interaction between Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar and competitive examination students in Pune on Thursday evening, Oct 1. The incident took place amid a large gathering of MPSC aspirants and journalists who had assembled to cover Pawar's interaction with the students.

According to Pawar's social media post, he was scheduled to attend a discussion with students at 5 pm at Indulal Complex on Shastri Road, Pune, regarding a meeting between an MPSC students' delegation and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held on Wednesday.

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Hundreds of youngsters gathered at the location as Pawar addressed the students and the media. During the interaction, several Pune-based journalists covering the event were attempting to make their way through the roadside gathering.

According to journalists present at the spot, one of their colleagues asked an MPSC aspirant standing in the passage to move aside and make way for members of the media. The aspirant allegedly objected and questioned the journalist about his work at the location.

The exchange escalated when the aspirant allegedly slapped the journalist. Journalists present at the spot said there was no apparent provocation beyond the journalist asking the student to move aside to allow the media to pass.

The identity of the student involved and the circumstances of the altercation could not be independently verified immediately.

Pawar's interaction comes amid an ongoing agitation by MPSC aspirants over examination-related concerns and demands concerning the functioning of the commission. Recent protests have included demands for action over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.