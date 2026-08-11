WATCH: Fierce Clash Between Two Groups Of Young Women Outside Pune’s Garware College; Video Surfaces

Fierce Clash Between Two Groups Of Young Women Outside Pune’s Garware College; Video Surfaces | Video Screengrab

Pune: A fierce clash between two groups of young women outside Abasaheb Garware College in Pune has drawn attention after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The video, reportedly recorded by a young man present at the spot, shows the two groups engaged in a heated argument before the confrontation escalates into a physical fight. The women can be seen confronting each other and allegedly hitting one another as the altercation intensifies.

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The incident reportedly created a chaotic situation outside the college, with people gathering around the groups as the fight continued. The footage shows several women involved in the confrontation, while others appear to be attempting to intervene or remain near the spot as the situation unfolds.

The incident has attracted attention on social media, with the video being widely circulated among users. However, the exact reason behind the dispute remains unclear. It is not yet known what led to the initial argument or why it escalated into a physical confrontation.

While the incident took place outside the college, there is currently no confirmation that all those involved are students of Abasaheb Garware College. The identities of the women involved have also not been established.

Details regarding whether a formal complaint has been registered or whether police have initiated action in connection with the incident were not immediately available.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over videos of public altercations being circulated on social media, often attracting significant attention before the circumstances behind them are established. Further details are awaited regarding the cause of the confrontation and any subsequent police action.