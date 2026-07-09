WATCH: Chaos At Pune's Alandi Palkhi As Woman Stops Traffic, Lies On Road, Then Speeds Through Police Checkpoint | Video Screengrab

Pune: A woman allegedly drove her car through police barricades after an argument with officers at PCS Chowk in Alandi on Wednesday, disrupting security arrangements put in place for the departure of the Alandi Palkhi procession.

The incident, which was captured on video and has gone viral on social media, took place when police had closed several roads and set up checkpoints to regulate traffic for the annual religious procession.

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According to police, the woman, who runs a driving school, wanted to take her car through the Palkhi route despite restrictions. When officers stopped her and informed her that no vehicles were being allowed on the route, she allegedly argued with them.

During the confrontation, the woman was heard saying, "Is your work only important, not mine? I don’t care. Let me go. I have taken people’s money. I need to teach them how to drive.”

She first lay down on the road in protest, telling the police that if she was not allowed to pass, she would block the road herself. Moments later, she got back into her car, rammed through the barricades and drove ahead despite repeated warnings from police personnel. Videos also show her driving rashly after crossing the barricades.

The Alandi Police have begun collecting details about the incident, including the vehicle involved. Officials said appropriate legal action will be taken after the investigation.

The incident occurred as thousands of devotees gathered in Alandi for the departure of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi, one of Maharashtra’s most significant religious processions. Every year, lakhs of Warkaris begin the annual Wari pilgrimage from Alandi to Pandharpur, prompting elaborate security arrangements and traffic diversions across Pune district.

Police had appealed to motorists to follow the diversions and cooperate with officials to ensure the smooth movement of the procession and the safety of devotees.