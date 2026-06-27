WATCH: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni Walks Out Of Pune Event After Seating Row With MLA Abhimanyu Pawar | Sourced

Pune: A dispute over seating arrangements at a government function in Pune on Friday led to a heated exchange between BJP Rajya Sabha MP Prof. Dr Medha Kulkarni and BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar of the Ausa Assembly Constituency. Following the argument, Kulkarni walked out of the event, which was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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The incident took place during a felicitation ceremony organised by the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch. The programme honoured successful UPSC and MPSC candidates and their parents.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, SARTHI officials and public representatives were present at the event.

According to Kulkarni, the dispute began after she arrived at the venue and found that her seat had been assigned as per official protocol. She alleged that Abhimanyu Pawar asked her to move to the back row, saying it was a programme of the Maratha community and Narendra Patil should sit in the front row.

"When I arrived at the venue, my seat had been designated as per official protocol. However, Pawar told me that this is an event of the Maratha community, so I should sit at the back, and Narendra Patil would sit in the front. An argument ensued over this. I had even organised a rally for the Brahmin community in Abhimanyu Pawar's constituency during his election. Caste should not be brought into this. Following the incident, I walked out of the event," Kulkarni said.

She also alleged that Pawar made remarks with casteist undertones during the exchange.

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Responding to the allegations, Abhimanyu Pawar denied making any caste-related remarks and expressed regret over the incident.

Speaking to the media, Pawar said, "Medhatai has misunderstood the situation. I told her that Narendra Patil would sit in the front because he is the chairman of the Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal. I suggested that both of us could sit at the back. There was no mention of caste or any such dispute in this."

He added, "I express my regret over the misunderstanding."

The incident briefly overshadowed the felicitation programme, which was organised to honour successful UPSC and MPSC aspirants from across the state.