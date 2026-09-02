WATCH: After Nearly 200 Years, Family In Maharashtra's Beed Welcomes Girl Child With Drums, Fireworks & Sweets

After Nearly 200 Years, Family In Maharashtra's Beed Welcomes Girl Child With Drums, Fireworks & Sweets | Sourced

Beed: The Dahiphale family from Parli welcomed a girl child after nearly 200 years, celebrating her arrival with grandeur. The newborn was taken home from the hospital in a beautifully decorated chariot during a procession.

The unusual incident was reported in Parli on Saturday and became the talk of the town. The family celebrated the birth with drumbeats, fireworks, decorations and distribution of sweets. The incident sent a strong message in the area that the birth of a girl child should be welcomed with the same happiness and pride traditionally associated with the birth of a son.

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Limbaji Dahiphale, headmaster of Bhagwan Primary School in Parli, was overjoyed when his younger daughter-in-law Kalpana, daughter of Rishikesh Dahiphale, gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday. The family had a history of no girl child being born for nearly 200 years.

The newborn and her mother were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. They were taken to their residence in Indiranagar in a grand procession. Relatives, friends and well-wishers participated in the celebration, and the mother and baby were taken in a chariot. Jalebi was distributed as is usually done during the birth of a girl child.

The procession was accompanied by drumbeats and fireworks. The entire atmosphere turned festive. The Dahiphale residence was decorated with flowers and attractive lighting. Upon the arrival of the new member, family members performed her aarti at the entrance and welcomed her with blessings.

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The Dahiphale family has not only celebrated the birth of a girl child but has also sent a social message at a time when gender discrimination and male dominance continue to prevail in sections of society. The gesture highlighted that daughters are blessings and challenged the misconception that the birth of a girl child is a burden on a family.