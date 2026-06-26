Was Ketan Agarwal Bald? Did He Wear A Wig? Here's What His Father Said | File Photo

A bizarre new angle has emerged in the 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal murder case. Police sources on Friday said that Agarwal’s fiancée Siya Goyal stated during interrogation that she disliked him after learning that he was bald and wore a wig.

Reportedly, Goyal did not like the fact that Agarwal concealed his baldness with a wig. She was unwilling to go ahead with the marriage but did not want to hurt or disappoint her family by calling it off, police sources quoted her as saying. She also reportedly said that he had a stammer while speaking. She allegedly believed eliminating him was the easiest solution.

Meanwhile, Ketan Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal, addressed the issue and said that Siya Goyal and her family were already aware that his son used a hair patch, and maintained that it could not be a reason for murder.

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“Ketan used a small hair patch, but that was already informed to them (Siya and her family). But is that a reason to kill someone’s child? If she didn’t like him, then she could have easily refused,” he said.

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune, purportedly by his fiancée and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. The two are currently in police custody.

In a related development in the case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Vishal Agarwal.

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During the meeting, the CM expressed deep sympathy for the grieving family and reaffirmed the government’s stance on the incident. “We are committed to ensuring that the guilty in this case receive the harshest punishment,” the Chief Minister stated, assuring the family that his administration would leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.

In a post on X, the CM’s office shared, “In the case of the tragic murder of Ketan Agarwal that took place in the rural area of Lonavala, Ketan Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today in Pune and demanded justice for his son. We are committed to ensuring that the guilty in this case receive the harshest punishment. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured them that no stone will be left unturned in delivering justice to the family.”

Responding directly to the demands presented by Vishal Agarwal, Fadnavis took immediate action to expedite the legal proceedings. The CM approved the establishment of a fast-track court specifically for this case to ensure an accelerated trial process.

He accepted the request to appoint renowned senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor. The CM issued immediate directives to the Secretary of the Law and Judiciary Department to finalise the necessary procedures.