Pune: ₹68.95 Lakh Approved For Mural Work At Balasaheb Thackeray Children's Theatre In Kothrud | File Photo

The Standing Committee has approved a proposal worth ₹68.95 lakh for mural and artistic interior work at Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray Children's Theatre in Kothrud, Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said.

The project will be executed by the Pune Municipal Corporation's Building Department. An initial estimate of ₹69.99 lakh had been sanctioned for the work, following which tenders were invited for an estimated cost of ₹59.32 lakh. As the first round of bidding failed to attract the desired response, the civic body floated fresh tenders.

Two bids were received in the re-tendering process, and both were found technically eligible. In addition to the original tender amount, approximately ₹10.51 lakh will be spent towards Goods and Services Tax (GST), taking the total project cost to ₹68.94 lakh.

The civic administration stated that adequate budgetary provision of ₹2.55 crore has been earmarked under the relevant budget head for the financial year 2026–27, ensuring that funds are available for the project.

With the Standing Committee's approval, work on the murals and artistic enhancements at the children's theatre is expected to begin soon. The project aims to improve the theatre's aesthetic appeal and further enhance its identity as a prominent cultural venue in Kothrud.