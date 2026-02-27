Warje Mutha River Bridge Nears Completion; Relief For Mumbai–Bengaluru Bypass Commuters From Next Month | Sourced

Pune: As the two new river bridges over the Mutha River at Warje are nearly ready for use, commuters travelling along the busy road with traffic congestion are set to experience smoother movement. Authorities expect the bridge to be opened to the public next month after mandatory safety tests are completed.

According to Omkar Jagdale of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), construction of the bridge carrying traffic from Mumbai towards Bengaluru has been completed and is currently awaiting final inspections. Once cleared, it will be operational within a month, offering much-needed relief to motorists who frequently face congestion at this stretch.

The existing river bridge at Warje has long struggled to handle the growing traffic load. With the Mumbai–Bengaluru Bypass widened in recent years to accommodate rapid urbanisation and increased vehicular movement, the narrow bridge became a significant bottleneck. To address this issue, the NHAI initiated the construction of two parallel river bridges to improve traffic capacity and ensure smoother transit.

While the Mumbai-to-Bengaluru carriageway bridge is complete, work on the parallel structure for vehicles travelling from Bengaluru to Mumbai is progressing steadily. Officials stated that a portion of land near the civic crematorium at Warje is required for the ongoing construction. The process to secure this land is underway, and the remaining bridge is expected to be completed by June this year.

The foundation stone for the ₹52.68 crore project was laid in September 2024 by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The project includes two four-lane bridges constructed on either side of the existing bridge, along with several culverts and supporting infrastructure aimed at enhancing overall road connectivity and safety.

The demand for new bridges at this location was first raised in 2019 by Baramati MP Supriya Sule. She highlighted that the development of a multi-level flyover at Chandni Chowk would significantly increase traffic flow along the Warje stretch of the bypass. Given the limited capacity of the old river bridge, she stressed the need for wider infrastructure to manage the anticipated surge in vehicles.

With one bridge nearing inauguration and the second on track for completion in the coming months, authorities expect a significant reduction in congestion at Warje, making travel on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Bypass more efficient and less time-consuming.