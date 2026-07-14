Want To Buy A House In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad? Here’s The Reality

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Pune: Pune’s residential real estate market remained strong in the first half of 2026, with 44,265 homes sold and housing transactions worth Rs 37,048 crore. The average price of a home in the city has now reached Rs 84 lakh, reflecting a 38% increase compared to the first half of 2022.

The figures were released in a joint real estate report by CREDAI Pune and CRE Matrix for the Pune Metropolitan Region.

According to the report, nearly three out of every four homes sold during the first six months of the year were priced below Rs 1 crore. Homes in this category accounted for 74% of total sales, while properties priced above Rs 1 crore made up the remaining 26%.

The Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore segment recorded the highest share of home sales, making it the most preferred price bracket among buyers.

The report also highlighted a sharp rise in property prices across the city. Since the first half of 2022, the average home price in Pune has increased by 38%. Northeast Pune recorded the highest growth, with average home prices rising by 54% during the same period.

Over the past five years, Pune has sold around 4.28 lakh homes. According to the report, this is 37% higher than Hyderabad’s home sales during the same period. Pune also recorded more home sales than the combined total of Mumbai and Chennai over the last five years.

The report attributed the steady demand for housing to Pune’s expanding economy. Growth in the Information Technology (IT) sector, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and the automotive manufacturing industry has created more employment opportunities. This has attracted skilled professionals from across the country, driving sustained demand for residential properties.

Manish Jain, President of CREDAI Pune, said homebuyers in the city are increasingly opting for larger homes. He said the Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore segment continues to dominate sales, while the growth of the IT sector, GCCs and the automobile industry is providing strong support to the housing market.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO of CRE Matrix, said Pune’s housing market has shown stability over the past three years. He said the impact of market changes has largely been limited to the affordable and mid-income housing segments. However, demand for luxury homes has remained steady, prompting developers to focus more on premium residential projects.