Walkathon On Joint Health Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 42 Knee Replacement Patients Felicitated | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The awareness walkathon “Step Into New Life Walkathon 2026", organised by Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, operated by the Marathwada Medical and Research Institute (MMRII) Trust, was held on Saturday at the Divisional Sports Complex in an enthusiastic and inspiring atmosphere.

The event aimed to create awareness about joint health, knee pain management, and the importance of regular physical activity.

A special highlight of the walkathon was the felicitation of 42 patients who had successfully undergone total knee replacement surgeries. These patients, who have returned to an active and healthy lifestyle after surgery, participated in the walkathon and shared an encouraging message about recovery and healthy living.

Their determination and positive spirit inspired many citizens to remain aware and proactive about their health.

The initiative has been officially recorded by the India Book of Records, marking a notable milestone for the hospital. Officials said the participation of such a large number of knee replacement patients on a single platform reflects the success of the hospital’s orthopaedic services and rehabilitation programmes.

The event was guided by senior doctors from the hospital, including Dr Shivkumar Santpure (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon), Dr Dhairyashil Gaikwad (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon), and Dr Mangala Borkar (Consultant Geriatrician).

The doctors highlighted the importance of timely treatment, structured rehabilitation, and regular exercise to maintain joint health and improve overall quality of life.