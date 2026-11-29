Voting For Jalgaon District Bank Today: 29 Candidates For 9 Seats | Representative image (AI-generated)

Jalgaon: Twenty-nine candidates are in the fray for nine seats of the Jalgaon District Central Co-operative Bank. The voting process will take place on Sunday, November 29, across 30 polling stations in the district, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 30. Returning Officer Manoj Chaudhary announced today that all preparations for the election process have been completed.

Manoj Chaudhary stated that 30 polling stations have been designated across the district, and voters must carry proof of identity to exercise their franchise. He further clarified that the counting of votes will commence at 9:00 AM on Monday, November 30.

Although elections were announced for 21 seats of the District Central Cooperative Bank, 12 seats have already been decided unopposed. The election for the remaining nine seats will be held this Sunday, with 29 candidates in the running.

The constituencies of Muktainagar and Chalisgaon have particularly drawn state-wide attention. In Muktainagar, Union Minister Raksha Khadse is in the fray, facing Devyani Deshmukh—a supporter of Shinde-faction MLA Chandrakant Patil. This election has become a matter of significant prestige for Raksha Khadse.

In Chalisgaon, BJP MLA Mangesh Chavan is contesting against a strong challenge from Shinde-Sena’s Narayan Natthu Patil and Vijay Bhikanrao Patil, making the contest highly competitive. The entire state is keeping a close watch on both these electoral battles.

Although the District Central Co-operative Bank is often referred to as the “farmers’ bank,” the farmers themselves are notably absent from this election for the board of directors. This directorship is often viewed as a stepping stone towards a seat in the Legislative Assembly.

Even in the current election, those who have been elected unopposed include ministers, the wives of ministers, the wives of former legislators, and the sons of incumbent MLAs.

Since ordinary party workers are being kept at a distance from these District Bank elections, there is a growing sense of resentment among them; they are questioning whether their only role is to “carry the carpets” (i.e., perform menial, subservient tasks) for the leadership.

Among those elected unopposed are ministers Gulabrao Patil and Girish Mahajan, as well as MLA Chandrakant Sonawane. Others include Rajani Savkare (wife of minister Sanjay Savkare), Jayshree Patil (wife of former minister and incumbent MLA Anil Patil), Mrunal Patil (wife of MLA Amol Patil), Nalini Patil (wife of former MLA Chimanrao Patil), and Sumit Patil (son of MLA Kishor Patil). Meanwhile, Union Minister Raksha Khadse and MLA Mangesh Chavan are required to face the electoral process.