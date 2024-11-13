Voter Awareness Campaigns in Karad and Phaltan: Students Create Maharashtra Map to Promote Electoral Participation

In the background of the assembly elections in the state, a human chain of 2,000 students from various schools created a map of Maharashtra on an area of 30,000 square feet at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stadium in Karad.

This grand event was conducted to raise voting awareness. The ceremony was attended by Tehsildar Smita Pawar, Group Development Officer Pratap Patil, Malkapur Principal Pratap Koli, Education Officer Shabnam Mujawar, Karad Group Education Officer Bipin More, Deputy Tehsildar Yuvraj Patil, along with various dignitaries.

About 2,000 students from ten schools in Karad city formed a human chain to create a map of Maharashtra on 30,000 square feet at the Shivaji Stadium. In just two hours, art teachers displayed their skills by creating this map and promoting voting awareness. The event was coordinated by Mahendra Bhosle and Sunil Parit, with the SVEEPP Team's Nodal Officer Saurabh Karpe, Assistant Nodal Officer Pratibha Londhe, Mahendra Bhosle, and team members Anandrao Janugade, Rishikesh Pote, Santosh Dange, Govind Pawar, and Anil Katkar working diligently to ensure its success.

In line with the upcoming 2024 State Assembly elections, voter awareness campaigns were also held in Phaltan. Just like in Karad, Phaltan assembly constituencies organized a public awareness program under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative to increase voter turnout. 1,000 students, youth, and voters in Phaltan participated in creating a map of Maharashtra through rangoli and a human chain, further promoting voter awareness.

The event was attended by Nodal Officer District and Chief Executive Officer Yashni Nagarajan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Archana Waghmale, Assistant Election Decision Officer and Tehsildar of Phaltan Dr Abhijit Jadhav, as well as officers and employees from various departments.

Yashni Nagarajan, Head of Voter and Student Communication, urged participants to encourage their parents and neighbors to exercise their right to vote on November 20, 2024. Assistant Election Decision Officer and Tehsildar Dr Abhijit Jadhav emphasised the ongoing voter awareness activities under SVEEP and urged voters to stay informed and participate in the voting process.

The program began with the National Anthem, followed by a street play aimed at raising awareness about voting. Attendees were also given an oath to vote.