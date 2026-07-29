Viral Video: Three Men Caught On CCTV Stealing Cow In Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad; Police Launch Probe | WATCH

Viral Video: Three Men Caught On CCTV Stealing Cow In Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad; Police Launch Probe | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A cow worth around ₹20,000 was allegedly stolen from Vaibhav Nagar in the Pimpri Gaon area of the Pimpri-Chinchwad city in the early hours of Monday. The CCTV footage of the incident is now going viral on social media.

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The theft took place at around 1.45 am on July 28. The viral video shows three unidentified men entering the area, lifting the cow and loading it into a car before fleeing from the spot.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, who have urged the police to identify the culprits at the earliest and step up night patrolling in the area.

Based on a complaint, Pimpri Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Police officials said they have begun an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the locality and nearby areas to identify the suspects and trace the vehicle used in the theft. Efforts are also underway to verify whether the accused were involved in similar incidents reported elsewhere.

The motive behind the theft is yet to be established. Investigators are probing all possible angles, including whether the animal was stolen for illegal sale, transport or slaughter. Police have appealed to citizens to come forward with any information that could help identify the accused or locate the stolen cow.

Further investigation is underway.