Viral Video Shows MP Medha Kulkarni In Argument With Pune Rural Police Regarding Manchar Dargah-Temple Controversy | WATCH

Viral Video Shows MP Medha Kulkarni In Argument With Pune Rural Police Regarding Manchar Dargah-Temple Controversy | X|@Medha_kulkarni

Pune: The long-standing dispute over a Dargah and a Pandav-era ancient stepwell (Barav) in the Manchar area of Ambegaon Tehsil of Pune District has flared up once again. Rajya Sabha MP Dr Medha Kulkarni visited the site on Friday to inspect the situation. However, the visit was marked by a tense standoff and a heated argument with the Pune Rural Police. A video of the confrontation has since gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

According to available details, the controversy in Manchar centres on a historical stepwell that some right-wing organisations claim is being encroached upon by a neighbouring Dargah. The dispute intensified recently after a portion of the Dargah's wall collapsed. The collapse led to claims by Hindutva groups that remnants of a temple were visible beneath the structure. Sources said that in response, the local administration had temporarily halted construction at the Dargah.

However, on Friday, during her visit, MP Dr Medha Kulkarni insisted on placing a photograph of a Hindu deity at the site. Fearing that such an act could escalate communal tensions, Manchar Police repeatedly requested her not to do so.

However, when MP Kulkarni remained firm in her stance, a police officer reportedly intervened and took the photograph from her hands. This incident led to a brief but intense period of tension at the site.

Eyewitness reports also indicate that Medha Kulkarni demanded Aadhaar cards from Muslim families residing in the vicinity of the Dargah. Despite some residents stating they were locals and well-known in the area, she reportedly continued to question them and insisted on seeing identification.

As a precautionary measure, the administration has placed a lock on the Dargah premises and significantly increased police deployment throughout the area. While the town of Manchar remains on edge, the administration is closely monitoring the situation to maintain law and order. All eyes are now on the official decision regarding the status of the disputed structure.