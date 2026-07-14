Viral Video Exposes Poor-Quality Bridge Work In Beed; Structures Collapse After A Few Kicks | Video Screengrab

Beed: Instances of inferior-quality construction work are coming to light day by day. After concerns over the Missing Link project in Mumbai and a bridge in Nanded, similar incidents are now being reported from rural areas as well.

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A bridge was constructed on the Bankaranja-Chinchpur road over a river in Bankaranja village of Kaij taluka, Beed district, at a cost of ₹48 lakh. However, the quality of the work has come under scrutiny, with villagers alleging that it poses a serious risk to public safety. Ironically, Bankaranja village had won the first prize in the state for implementing quality development works.

The alleged poor-quality construction came to light after a video went viral on social media. In the video, a man is seen kicking the bridge's protective pillars, which collapse after just a few kicks. The video also alleges that soil was used instead of murum and murum in place of cement during construction.

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The bridge has reportedly developed damage at several places. Villagers fear that it may be washed away if the area receives heavy rainfall. Local youths recorded the video to expose the alleged poor-quality work.

The video was sent to the Public Works Department (PWD). After it went viral, officials took cognisance of the matter and assured an investigation. The incident has once again raised concerns over the quality of government construction works.

Recently, Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane lodged complaints with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding the alleged poor quality of National Highway projects in the district. Following the complaint, a Central team and a technical audit squad began inspecting road works in Beed.

The team has started inspecting roads across the district using technical equipment to extract circular core samples from cement roads. These samples will be sent to a laboratory for testing.

The inspection has put contractors and officials allegedly involved in irregularities under scrutiny. The report of the inquiry will be submitted to the Union Ministry, and residents are now watching closely to see whether the guilty contractors and officials will be blacklisted and face criminal action.