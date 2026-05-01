Viral Dashcam Video Shows First Glimpse Of Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link Tunnel | WATCH

Viral Dashcam Video Shows First Glimpse Of Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link Tunnel | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A dashcam video showing the newly inaugurated Mumbai–Pune Expressway’s (official Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway) “Missing Link” has surfaced online, offering the first glimpse of vehicles moving through the project’s tunnel section. The clip, which is around 40 seconds long, is rapidly going viral on social media.

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The footage appears to show a car driving inside one of the tunnels, with clear road markings and signage visible. A speed counter of 80 km/h can be seen displayed inside the tunnel, indicating regulated movement for vehicles. The video is being widely shared as the “first commuter view” of the Missing Link, although officials have not yet confirmed its authenticity.

The video surfaced just moments after the project was formally inaugurated on 1st May, marking a major upgrade to the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. The Missing Link is a 13.3-km stretch designed to bypass the accident-prone Khandala Ghat section.

Officials said the new alignment will significantly reduce travel distance and time. The stretch cuts down nearly six km of winding ghat roads and is expected to save 25 to 30 minutes of travel time for commuters between Mumbai and Pune.

The project includes key engineering features such as twin tunnels -- one of them nearly 8.9 km long -- and a high cable-stayed bridge at Tiger Valley. These structures are aimed at improving safety and ensuring smoother traffic flow, especially during the monsoon season when the ghat section often faces disruptions.

Missing Link Open To Public From 2nd May…

While the inauguration took place today, authorities have indicated that the Missing Link will be opened to the public from May 2 after final clearances and arrangements are completed. Initially, only private vehicles and buses will be allowed, while heavy goods vehicles will remain restricted for the first six months.

The viral video has generated excitement among commuters, many of whom are eager to experience the new route. However, officials are yet to verify whether the footage is from an authorised trial run or an early, unauthorised entry into the tunnel.