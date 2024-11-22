Vigilant Bus Conductors Help Police Arrest Two Women Thieves on Nashik-Dindori Route |

Suspicious about the movements of two women traveling on a running State Transport Corporation bus from Dindori to Nashik, the female conductor alerted the driver. Acting swiftly, the driver brought the bus directly to the premises of the Mhasrul Police Station while keeping the situation under control. Upon examination, the police found a stolen wallet belonging to a passenger and arrested the two women thieves.

Sunita Pawar, the conductor of the bus, noticed suspicious activities by the two women onboard the Kalwan-Nashik route bus on Thursday. The women alighted at the Dindori bus stand, but Pawar's vigilance ensured they were tracked further.

When another passenger reported their wallet missing, Pawar informed the driver and stood guard near the closed door of the bus, ensuring no one alighted. The bus was then taken straight to the Mhasrul Police Station.

Later, the suspects boarded another bus to Nashik, where Pawar had already alerted Vaishali Sahare, the conductor of that bus, providing descriptions of the suspects. Sahare monitored the women during the journey. Despite their efforts, the suspects managed to steal another passenger's purse.

At the police station, the stolen wallets were recovered, and the women were arrested.

Divisional Transport Officer Kiran Bhosale commended the vigilance and prompt action of conductors Sunita Pawar and Vaishali Sahare, whose efforts ensured the apprehension of the thieves.

Biker dies after dizziness

Staff Reporter

A 59-year-old man tragically passed away after experiencing dizziness while traveling on a two-wheeler in Wadala Shivara. The incident occurred on Wednesday (20th) morning and has been registered at the Indiranagar police station.

The deceased, identified as Dattatreya Nathu Dusane, a resident of Kewalpark, Ambad Link Road, was en route to Nashik Road on his two-wheeler. While speeding past Indiranagar, Dusane suddenly became dizzy and fell off his vehicle near Madina Hotel in Wadalagaon.

Following the incident, his son, Satish Dusane, rushed him to the district hospital. Unfortunately, medical authorities declared him dead upon arrival.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by police constables. This unfortunate event serves as a reminder of the importance of monitoring one's health, particularly while operating vehicles.