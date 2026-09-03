Vidyanand Bapat Attack: Police Arrest Santosh Chavan; Security Cover Provided After Assault | X - gauraavkadam

Pune, September 03: Pune police have arrested Santosh Chavan in connection with the alleged threatening, abusing and assaulting of Vidyanand Bapat, with a case registered on the basis of Bapat’s complaint, a senior police official said on Thursday.

DCP Zone 1, Krushikesh Rawale, said Chavan was identified as the accused in the case and was arrested following Bapat’s complaint.

“A case has been registered on the basis of Vidyanand Bapat’s complaint and Santosh Chavan has been arrested,” he said.

Vidyanand Bapat Attacked



Whoever speaks against Ganeshotsav will be attacked similarly, says attacker Santosh Chavan https://t.co/seYP3LoNDs pic.twitter.com/KeQOMF2OMH — Gaurav Kadam (@gauraavkadam) September 3, 2026

According to police, the assault followed statements made by Bapat.

“The assault was carried out over statements made by Vidyanand Bapat,” Rawale said.

Police also said there had been an earlier dispute during a Pune Municipal Corporation meeting, following which Chavan had been removed from the meeting.

Police detail allegations

Rawale said, “Chavan had previous criminal cases registered against him in 2014 and 2015. The present case includes allegations of threats, intimidation, verbal abuse and assault, besides charges relating to statements allegedly made by Bapat that could lead to a dispute between two groups.”

On Bapat’s security, Rawale said he had not previously sought police protection.

“Bapat had been speaking openly to the media and we did not anticipate that such a situation would arise,” he said.

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Security deployed after assault

Following the assault, police have deployed one police security officer (PSO) round-the-clock along with four police personnel for Bapat’s protection.

“Further investigation is underway based on Bapat’s complaint,” Rawale said.