'Improve BMC Schools': Student, Youth Fronts Stage Protest In Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: Members of the Student Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a demonstration today under the banner "Save Schools, Save Education," demanding a comprehensive infrastructure and academic overhaul across Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools.

Demands for education reforms

Addressing key systemic issues within the civic education sector, protesters marched to highlight acute teacher shortages, calling for full-strength faculty recruitment and subject-specific teacher assignments across all municipal institutions.

Demonstrators urged the local administration to construct new BMC schools, modernise existing facilities, and elevate civic education to international standards with an enhanced focus on science, technology, and sports.

"Quality education should be a right we enjoy, not a privilege," expressed representatives from the participating student bodies, who also emphasised the critical need for clean sanitation facilities and safe campus environments for students.

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Call for RTE implementation

The demonstration further pressed for strict enforcement of the Right to Education (RTE) Act’s 25% quota reservation for eligible students, alongside advocating for universal free education extending up to Class 12.

Local authorities have been urged to address the charter of demands promptly to safeguard public education in the city.

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