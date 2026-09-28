VIDEO: What’s Happening In Kolhapur? Unclothed Man, Woman Perform Rituals At Cremation Ground |

A shocking incident has come to light in Kolhapur district where a man and a woman were caught on camera performing some rituals without clothes in a cremation ground.

The incident has created panic among local residents as it took place in broad daylight, reported Sakal.

This disturbing event occurred at the Vaikunthdham cremation ground in Udgav village, Kolhapur district. For the past few days, the man and woman have reportedly been engaging in unclothed rituals, with the activities captured on camera.

The incident has caused alarm in the Udgav and Jaysingpur areas. The rituals reportedly took place following the cremation of an elderly man from Jaysingpur at Vaikunthdham cremation ground in Udgav.

The video has sent shockwaves across the state, as Kolhapur district is considered one of the most progressive districts in Maharashtra. This disturbing incident has left many residents and officials stunned, raising concerns about such activities taking place in a region known for its development and cultural heritage.