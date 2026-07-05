VIDEO: Water Gushes Out From Newly Built Road In Pune's Talegaon Dabhade; Contractor Found At Fault | Video Screengrab

A video from Pune district's Talegaon Dabhade has gone viral on social media, exposing the dismal quality of civic works carried out ahead of the monsoon by the administration.

The video shows water suddenly gushing out from the middle of a newly built road amid the ongoing heavy downpour.

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According to reports, a water pipeline was laid beneath the road around a year and a half ago. However, the contractor allegedly failed to connect the pipes before the road was resurfaced. This resulted in a leakage.

Regarding this matter, Girish Dapkekar, chief of Talegaon Nagar Parishad, blamed the contractor, who carried out the work, for the lapse. He said that the full cost of repairing the pipeline and rebuilding the road will be recovered from the concerned contractor.

Meanwhile, the Pune Traffic Police have appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the evening peak hours. Officials have warned that roads are expected to witness heavy congestion between 5pm and 8pm due to persistent rainfall and increased traffic.

Several major roads are experiencing severe traffic jams. These include Tilak Road from Alka Chowk to Swargate, Shastri Road from Alka Chowk to Dandekar Bridge, Shivaji Road near Swargate, J.M. Road between Modern College and Khandoji Baba Chowk, FC Road from Goodluck Chowk to Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk, Karve Road-Paud Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Solapur Road, and Satara Road from Market Yard to Katraj Naka.

Traffic also moves slowly around Pune Railway Station, Alankar Chowk, Council Hall Chowk, Wadia College Chowk, and the Bund Garden area.