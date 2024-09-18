 VIDEO: Volunteers Rescue Elderly Devotee Who Fainted During Ganesh Visarjan in Pune; Over 122 People Receive Emergency Medical Aid
VIDEO: Volunteers Rescue Elderly Devotee Who Fainted During Ganesh Visarjan in Pune; Over 122 People Receive Emergency Medical Aid

The central areas of the city, including Laxmi Road, Alka Chowk, and Tilak Road, were flooded with devotees gathered to bid a final goodbye. The crowd was so dense that there was barely any space to move.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Punekars enjoyed as they bid the farewell to their beloved Bappa with enthusiasm. Amidst this crowd, Punekars made way for an ambulance, and a video capturing this act won acclaim on the internet.

In another video, which won internet, volunteers were seen assisting an elderly devotee who fainted during the Ganesh immersion procession. The elderly devotee experienced breathing difficulties and lost consciousness. Swiftly responding to the emergency, police volunteers and workers promptly provided assistance by carefully placing him on a sheet and transporting him to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Over 122 people received emergency medical aid

He was not the only person to faint. Due to the October heat, many people, especially women, suffered from dehydration and became dizzy because of the intense heat and crowding in the afternoon.

In the first four hours after the procession started, a total of 122 people received emergency medical aid.

Some others were injured, and the ambulances and volunteers continued to assist people.

