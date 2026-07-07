VIDEO: Underground Gas Pipeline Leak Sparks Panic In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Bajajnagar | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A piped natural gas (PNG) pipeline leaked near Sai Hospital, opposite Hitech College in Bajajnagar, at around 5pm on Monday due to a technical fault. The leakage caused the surrounding area, within a radius of nearly 200 to 300 feet, to become extremely hot. Hot air was seen emanating from the ground, triggering panic among residents.

On receiving information about the incident, local residents alerted the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) administration. Officials rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and restricted public entry. Traffic was diverted through alternate routes, while repair work began immediately and continued till late at night.

Shiv Sena leader Vishal Khandagale, deputy taluka chief Bajrang Patil, social worker Tushar Jadhav, MIDC deputy engineer Ganesh Mulikar, technical assistant Prashant Sarode, Fire Brigade Deputy Officer Anil Deshmukh, SG Wasnik, Pramod Hazare, NS Parkhe and TR Nagargole reached the spot and supervised the repair work. Timely action helped avert a possible explosion or any other major mishap.

Mahavitaran officials Nandkumar Ghuge, Nilesh Lokhande, Khalil Shaikh and others immediately disconnected the power supply to the entire area as a precautionary measure.

The road is usually congested during the evening as students and workers return home. However, it was completely closed to traffic, and vehicles were diverted to alternate routes.

PNG pipelines have been laid across the industrial area, several villages, Bajajnagar, CIDCO and other parts of the CIDCO-Waluj Mahanagar area. Residents alleged that contractors damaged roads, paver blocks and tar roads while laying the pipeline but failed to restore them after the work, leading to widespread resentment.