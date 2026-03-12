VIDEO: Sunrays Illuminate Lord Buddha Statue At Ellora Caves In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Rare Natural Phenomenon

Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Natural sunrays fell on the statue of Lord Buddha on Wednesday in Cave No. 10 of the world heritage monument of Ellora Caves. Hundreds of tourists had gathered to witness this unique natural phenomenon, due to which the statue was fully illuminated on Wednesday at 4.10 pm.

This natural phenomenon occurs every year on March 10 and 11. Hundreds of people, not only from the country but also from abroad, gather to witness this. During specific times on these days, the sunrays fall on the statue and it is illuminated with natural light.

Cave No. 10 is known as the ‘Vishwakarma Cave’ or the ‘Sutar Zopadi’. It is an excellent example of sculpture, architecture and astronomy. Every year, during the month of March, the sunrays fall on the statue through the cracks of the cave on a particular day. It is considered one of the best examples of architecture. The cave has been designed in such a manner that the sunrays fall only on the statue in the entire cave on a particular day. This astonishing phenomenon of nature was seen on March 10 and 11.

On Wednesday, the sunrays fell on the statue exactly at 4.10 pm. The light of the sun fell directly on the statue in the entirely dark cave, and the statue was illuminated. Many people captured this unique moment on their cameras.

Considering the crowd of tourists, researchers, students and common people at Ellora Caves, the Khuldabad police had deployed strict police bandobast from the morning. The police helped the tourists witness the natural phenomenon in a disciplined manner. More than 5,000 people visited Ellora Caves on Wednesday to witness the event.