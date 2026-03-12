Pune: 19-Year-Old Nursing Student Dies By Suicide In Chandan Nagar; Roommates Accused Of Mental Harassment

Haryana: 19-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room At National Institute Of Technology, Kurukshetra | File Pic (Representative Image)

A 19-year-old nursing student allegedly died by suicide in the jurisdiction of Chandan Nagar, reportedly fearing defamation after being accused of theft by her roommates. The Chandan Nagar police have registered a case against three women roommates following a complaint filed by the deceased student’s father.

The accused have been identified as Saburi Santosh Kale (25), Shivani Sham Ajbale (26) and Dipali, all residents of Arihant Complex in Mahavir Society, Vitthal Nagar. The incident occurred at the apartment between 7.30 am and 9:15 am on Monday (March 9).

According to police officials, the deceased, Payal Rajguru, was a first-year nursing student and was staying in the flat on rent along with the three women. Kale and Ajbale are working professionals.

According to the police, earlier, cash, a purse and a mobile phone had gone missing from the flat. Payal had reportedly admitted to taking the mobile phone, following which the roommates suspected that she might have been involved in the earlier thefts as well. The roommates allegedly questioned her repeatedly and threatened to inform her college authorities and parents about the incident.

Fearing that the matter would reach her parents and college and lead to humiliation, Payal was reportedly under stress.

On the morning of March 9, one of the roommates had gone to the gym, one was sleeping in the room, and another had left for work. During this time, Payal allegedly wrote a suicide note and hanged herself from the ceiling fan using a rope.

When one of the roommates returned from the gym around 9.15 am, she noticed Payal hanging and immediately informed the police. The Chandan Nagar police rushed to the spot, brought her down and shifted her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Police said a suicide note was found in the pocket of her nightdress pants. In the note, Payal reportedly mentioned that her roommates were mentally harassing her and threatening to defame her, due to which she took the extreme step.

Based on the complaint filed by her father, the Chandan Nagar police have registered a case against the three roommates.

Nilesh Badakh, Senior Police Inspector of Chandan Nagar Police Station, speaking to Free Press Journal, said that all the accused have absconded after the incident, and the police are searching for them. The victim took extreme steps after the alleged harassment. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.